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Shakira to perform at World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico
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Shakira to perform at World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

Shakira to perform at World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs during an open concert at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File Photo

05 Jun 2026 10:43AM
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June 5 : Colombian singer Shakira will perform the official World Cup song "Dai Dai" at the opening ceremony in Mexico, FIFA said on Friday.

Here are some details:

• Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

• The opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff between Mexico and South Africa.

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• Dai Dai is an Italian phrase meaning "let's go" or "come on."

• The show will also feature Colombian star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla.

• Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Source: Reuters
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