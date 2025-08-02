Singapore’s Shannon Tan makes cut at third straight Major

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Shannon Tan made the cut at the AIG Women’s Open on Friday (Aug 1), as she finished joint-35th after a second-round 72.

Tan carded an opening round 73 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, taking her two-day total to one-over 145 - safely inside the +3 cut line by two strokes.



Japan’s Miyu Yamashita leads at 11-under, with compatriot Rio Takeda three strokes behind.

This marks Tan’s third straight Major weekend appearance, following her performance at the Evian Championship last month, where she finished 59th overall.

At the 2024 British Open, Tan made history by being the first local female golfer to make the cut at a Major.

Tan has been in good form this year.

A month prior to her achievement in France, Tan won her second Ladies European Title with a one-shot victory at the 2025 Amundi German Masters.

Her first win was on her Ladies European Tour debut at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Tan, who is Singapore's top female golfer, turned professional last year.

In August, she became the country’s first golfer to play at an Olympic Games.