'I had goosebumps': Supporters show up at Changi Airport to welcome sprinter Shanti Pereira

SINGAPORE: Eight-year-old Otto Doehling jumped out of bed when his alarm rang on Thursday (Oct 5) morning.

First, he had to go to school, but the main event of his day came after - he was going to the airport to welcome Team Singapore members home, including his father, assistant general manager of Singapore Athletics and Asian Games champion Shanti Pereira.

He and his mother, Trudy Fawcett, were among the 50 supporters, family and friends who showed up to receive the sprint queen, who won the 200m gold and the 100m silver in Hangzhou.

"I couldn't really sleep because we watched it in the night," said Otto of Monday's race. Ms Fawcett said Otto stayed up past his usual bedtime of 7.30pm to catch the race. On their reaction to her victory, Ms Fawcett said: "Wow, she did it!"