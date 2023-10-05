Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'I had goosebumps': Supporters show up at Changi Airport to welcome sprinter Shanti Pereira
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'I had goosebumps': Supporters show up at Changi Airport to welcome sprinter Shanti Pereira

The Singapore sprint queen won the 200m gold and the 100m silver in Hangzhou.

'I had goosebumps': Supporters show up at Changi Airport to welcome sprinter Shanti Pereira

Shanti Pereira poses with her Asian Games medals on her return to Singapore on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Abigail Ng
Abigail Ng
05 Oct 2023 04:54PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 05:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Eight-year-old Otto Doehling jumped out of bed when his alarm rang on Thursday (Oct 5) morning.

First, he had to go to school, but the main event of his day came after - he was going to the airport to welcome Team Singapore members home, including his father, assistant general manager of Singapore Athletics and Asian Games champion Shanti Pereira.

He and his mother, Trudy Fawcett, were among the 50 supporters, family and friends who showed up to receive the sprint queen, who won the 200m gold and the 100m silver in Hangzhou.

"I couldn't really sleep because we watched it in the night," said Otto of Monday's race. Ms Fawcett said Otto stayed up past his usual bedtime of 7.30pm to catch the race. On their reaction to her victory, Ms Fawcett said: "Wow, she did it!"

Shanti Pereira shares a moment with the family of Singapore Athletics assistant general manager Bastian Doehling, Trudy Fawcett and their son, Otto Doehling, who is holding Pereira's gold medal. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Shanti Pereira takes a photo with a supporter at Changi Airport on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Shanti Pereira greets a supporter at Changi Airport on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Shanti Pereira hugs her uncle after arriving in Singapore on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
A supporter gives flowers to Shanti Pereira at Changi Airport on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Shanti Pereira hugs her boyfriend Tan Zong Yang after arriving at Changi Airport on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Pereira’s godmother told CNA she had goosebumps watching the race on Monday.

“I think she knew she would win, and she did,” said Lucy Shaw, 67.

Mr Jason Wong, vice president of Singapore Athletics for competitions, said he was fortunate to witness the historic moment.

“This is something proud for the whole entire Singapore and for the fraternity,” he said.

A victorious Shanti Pereira returns from the 2023 Asian Games, touching down at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Shanti Pereira is seen with her parents, Clarence and Jeet, at Changi Airport on Oct 5, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Other supporters found out about Pereira’s return by chance when passing by the arrival gate or on social media.

Secondary school student Shawn Miranda, 14, was eating at McDonalds with his friends after their end-of-year examinations when one of them saw a TikTok video about Pereira.

For Shawn, it would be his second time meeting the sprinter.

“Seven years ago, I met Shanti at my school sports day carnival and I was inspired by her story,” said Shawn, who used to be a sprinter but is now a dragonboater.

Secondary 2 student Shawn Miranda (right) and his schoolmates from Jurong Secondary School went to Terminal 1 at Changi Airport after seeing a video on TikTok about Asian Games Champion Shanti Pereira's return to Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Abigail Ng)

He and his friends quickly finished their food, hurried over and waited for media interviews to be over before getting a picture with her.

“It’s a lot,” Pereira said of the reception she received at the airport. “It’s really nice to see everyone really excited, a lot of my family members are here as well, so very nice warm welcome back home.”

She said she hoped her story could inspire athletes from every sport.

Related:

“I didn’t give up because I knew this is what I wanted to do, so if anyone else is feeling the same way as me, I say go for it, don’t be afraid to dream big.

“It doesn't have to be a scary thing, but you definitely do have to put in your hard work and sacrifice a lot of things to reach that goal and get what you want,” she said.

Pereira added that there are a lot of things to work on and she will get back to general preparation next month, but the first thing on the agenda is rest and recovery.

“I’m going on holiday tomorrow, so I am excited for that. Excited to rest and reflect on what a great year it has been.”

Shanti Pereira celebrates winning Singapore's first athletics gold in nearly 50 years. (Photo: AFP/William West)
Singapore's Shanti Pereira celebrates winning the women's 200m gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: AFP/William West)
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira looking down at her medal after her 200m win at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: SportSG/Bryan Foo)
Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira celebrating her 200m win at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Oct 2, 2023. (Photo: SNOC/Kelly Wong)
Source: CNA/nh(zl)

Related Topics

Shanti Pereira Asian Games

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.