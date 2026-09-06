Shaw strikes second-half double as Manchester City beat Birmingham 3-1 in WSL

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 6 : Manchester City kicked off their Women's Super League title defence with a 3-1 win over promoted Birmingham City, as last season's top scorer Khadija Shaw struck a second-half double on Sunday.

Birmingham's defence, which held out through the first half, finally succumbed to sustained pressure four minutes after the break as Mary Fowler seized on a poor clearance and found the bottom corner.

Last season's PFA women's player of the year, Shaw, doubled the champions' lead six minutes later, heading Kerstin Casparij's corner into the net. Shaw scored from another corner in the 86th minute, finding the target with a powerful header from Beth Mead's set piece.

Oceane Hurtre scored a consolation goal for Birmingham four minutes later, stealing the ball from defender Jade Rose and shooting into the unguarded net.

"The most important thing was to get the win and start off on the right foot. I think we did that today... we have to keep on going," Shaw told Sky Sports.

Fellow newcomers Charlton Athletic were also given a tough introduction to the top flight as Grace Fisk scored twice in Liverpool’s commanding 4-0 victory.

Crystal Palace, who finished second behind Birmingham in WSL 2 last season, enjoyed a happier return to the top division, beating Everton 1-0 through Lexi Lloyd-Smith’s 34th-minute winner.

Last season's runners-up Arsenal secured a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Sunday, with 19-year-old winger Lisa Baum marking her club debut by surging forward from midfield and finishing left-footed from a tight angle in the 10th minute.

Arsenal's north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur eased to a 3-1 win over West Ham United, with Scotland forward Kirsty Hanson scoring twice on her Spurs debut.