Sheffield Wednesday docked six points over payment failures, reports say

Dec 1 : Sheffield Wednesday, one of England's oldest clubs, have been docked six points for breaching the English Football League's rules regarding payment obligations, British media reported on Monday, citing a statement from the EFL.

The second-tier Championship club were docked 12 points in October, after filing for administration amid mounting financial issues. Wednesday now have minus 10 points and sit bottom of the table, 23 below 23rd-placed Norwich City.

"Sheffield Wednesday FC are to be deducted six points with immediate effect for multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations," the EFL said in a statement.

The club's former owner, Dejphon Chansiri, has also been prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for the next three years.

The EFL had charged the Championship club in June with multiple breaches of regulations after they failed to pay players' wages on time.

The 158-year-old club is currently up for sale.