Sheffield Wednesday earn unwanted record with early relegation from Championship

SHEFFIELD, England, Feb 22 : Sheffield Wednesday, who were docked 18 points for financial breaches, became the first team in English Football League history to be relegated as early as February after Sunday's 2-1 loss at Sheffield United ensured their drop from the Championship.

Winless since September and on an 11-match losing streak in all competitions, Wednesday have minus seven points and sit 41 points below 21st-placed West Bromwich Albion, who are the lowest-ranked club above the relegation zone.

With only 13 matches left in the season, Wednesday can no longer escape falling into the third-tier League One.

Wednesday went 2-0 down in the first half of the Sheffield city derby and tried to fight back against 10-man United with Charlie McNeill scoring in the 53rd minute, but failed to prevent getting relegated at their rivals' ground.

"It's so sad that it's happened here. But the bigger picture, it's so sad that a club like Sheffield Wednesday has been relegated in February," Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen told Sky Sports.

"We have to keep on working. We have to set high standards again tomorrow and the next day. It doesn't matter if we are relegated, we want to give the fans as many good games as possible and get on plus (positive points)."

The 158-year-old football club went into administration in October and are currently up for sale.