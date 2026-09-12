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Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final
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Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final

Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. in action during his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 11, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. celebrates winning his semi final match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch
12 Sep 2026 11:16AM
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NEW YORK, Sept 11 : Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-5 in an electric U.S. Open semi-final on Friday to secure a title clash with Alexander Zverev and move closer to ending a 23-year American wait for a men's singles Grand Slam champion.

On a poignant evening that began with commemorations marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Tiafoe powered ahead 5-4 when Shelton produced a double fault, before raising the roof on the main showcourt with a hold to bag the first set.

Tiafoe continued to target his opponent's relatively weaker backhand in the second set but Shelton dialled up the intensity to draw level and broke in the fifth game of the third set to take a commanding lead in the match.

With his booming left-handed serve and his defence proving impenetrable in the high-octane fourth set, eighth seed Shelton heaped the pressure on late and moved into his maiden major title clash.

Source: Reuters
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