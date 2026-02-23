Shields dominates Crews-Dezurn to defend undisputed heavyweight crown

Feb 23 : Claressa Shields defended her undisputed heavyweight championship with a dominant decision victory over American compatriot Franchon Crews-Dezurn in Detroit on Sunday, progressing to an 18-0 win/loss record in her professional career.

Two-time Olympic champion Shields secured a 100-90 victory on all three judges' scorecards, as she defeated Crews-Dezurn for the second time since Shields' professional debut in 2016.

The 30-year-old, who became the first undisputed women's heavyweight champion with a win over Danielle Perkins in February 2025, has since defended her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and WBF belts twice, including a win over Lani Daniels in July.

"I think today I showcased my skills, my offence, my defence and body shots. I almost had her out in round seven, but she just wouldn't go," Shields said.

Sunday's fight was Shields' first since an $8 million multi-year deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, which the promoters called the "richest contract in women's boxing".

Shields said she wanted to face Shadasia Green, the WBO and IBF super-middleweight champion, in her next bout.