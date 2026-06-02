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Shomurodov and Khusanov lead Uzbekistan's first World Cup squad
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Shomurodov and Khusanov lead Uzbekistan's first World Cup squad

Shomurodov and Khusanov lead Uzbekistan's first World Cup squad

Jun 1, 2026; Edmonton, Ontario, CAN; Uzbekistan forward Eldor Shomurodov (14) carries the ball past Team Canada defender Alfie Jones (3) during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

02 Jun 2026 07:24PM
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June 2 : Uzbekistan coach Fabio Cannavaro named an experienced squad on Tuesday for the country's first World Cup finals appearance, led by forward Eldor Shomurodov and defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

Captain Shomurodov will be the team's main attacking playmaker alongside his Istanbul Basaksehir teammate Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

Manchester City's Khusanov, 22, struggled with injury earlier in the season but played regularly in the run-in, helping them win the English FA Cup and League Cup.

Uzbekistan face Colombia in their opening Group K fixture, before matches against Portugal and DR Congo.

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Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov (Navbahor), Abduvohid Nematov (Nasaf), Botirali Ergashev (Neftchi)

Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov (Esteghlal), Farrukh Sayfiev (Neftchi), Khojiakbar Alijonov (Pakhtakor), Sherzod Nasrullaev (Nasaf), Umar Eshmurodov (Nasaf), Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City), Abdulla Abdullaev (Dibba), Bekhruz Karimov (Surkhon), Jakhongir Urozov (Dinamo Samarqand), Avazbek Ulmasaliev (AGMK)

Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov (Baniyas), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Esteghlal), Odiljon Hamrobekov (Tractor), Oston Urunov (Persepolis), Jamshid Iskanderov (Neftchi), Dostonbek Khamdamov (Pakhtakor), Abbosbek Fayzullaev (Istanbul Basaksehir), Akmal Mozgovoy (Pakhtakor), Azizjon Ganiev (Al Bataeh), Sherzod Esanov (Bukhara)

Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir), Igor Sergeev (Persepolis), Azizbek Amonov (Bukhara)

Source: Reuters
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