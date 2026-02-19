Short track-Canada's Dubois holds off Dutch brothers to win 500 metres

MILAN, Feb 18 : Canada's Steven Dubois won gold in the men's 500 metres short track final at the Olympics on Wednesday, holding off a challenge from two brothers from the powerful Dutch team.

Dutchman Melle van 't Wout took silver on his 26th birthday, while his younger brother Jens van 't Wout finished third, adding a bronze to the two golds he has already won at the Milano Cortina Games.

This was a second medal of the Games for Dubois, who took a silver last week in the mixed relay. It was Canada's first gold in short track at these Games.

Dubois won a gold with Canada in the men's relay four years ago but this was his first individual title.

"It's a pretty special one," said Dubois.

"It was the only one I was missing really. I really wanted it pretty badly. So it feels nice to actually win the gold and beat these guys here. They are super strong," he added.

BROTHERS SHARE THE PODIUM

Silver medallist Melle van 't Wout said a medal was a surprise after a serious knee injury had slowed his progress over the past couple of seasons.

"It's been a hard road coming back from injuries," he said.

"An Olympic medal was definitely not something I thought was possible," he added, saying his teammates had given him gluten-free chocolates and cookies for his birthday.

Younger brother Jens van 't Wout, who had been chasing an unprecedented medal sweep after winning the 1,500 and 1,000 metres in Milano Cortina, said this medal meant more to him than the others.

"For me, I think this is probably the most special medal I've ever won," he said.

"I'm of course very proud to be out here again myself, but to be here with my brother is something we've always dreamt of as children."