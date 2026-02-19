Short track-Canada's Dubois pips Dutch rivals to win 500 metres

MILAN, Feb 18 : Canada's Steven Dubois won gold in the men's 500 metres short track race at the Olympics on Wednesday, holding off a challenge from two rivals from the powerful Dutch team.

Dutchman Melle van 't Wout took silver on his 26th birthday, while his brother Jens van 't Wout finished third, adding a bronze to the two golds he has already won at the Milano Cortina Games.

This was a second medal of the Games for Dubois, who took a silver last week in the mixed relay. It was Canada's first gold in short track at these Games.