Logo
Logo

Sport

Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver

Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 500m - Victory Ceremony - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 12, 2026. Silver medallist Arianna Fontana of Italy celebrates on the podium after finishing second in the Women's 500m REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 3000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Arianna Fontana of Italy and Gilli Kim of South Korea in action during the Women's 3000m Relay Finals REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 3000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Silver medallist's Elisa Confortola of Italy, Arianna Fontana of Italy, Chiara Betti of Italy and Arianna Sighel of Italy celebrate after finishing second in the Women's 3000m Relay A Final REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 3000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Elisa Confortola of Italy, Arianna Fontana of Italy, Chiara Betti of Italy and Arianna Sighel of Italy celebrate as they display their national flag after winning silver medal during the Final A. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Short track-Fontana becomes Italy's most decorated Olympian with relay silver
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Short Track Speed Skating - Women's 3000m Relay - Finals - Milano Ice Skating Arena, Milan, Italy - February 18, 2026. Arianna Fontana of Italy and Chiara Betti of Italy in action during the Final A. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
19 Feb 2026 04:19AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 04:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN, Feb 18 : Arianna Fontana became her country's  most decorated Olympian when she led Italy to silver in the women's 3,000 metres short track relay at the Winter Games on Wednesday.

It was the 14th medal of Fontana's Olympic career, eclipsing the record of fencer Edoardo Mangiarotti who won 13 medals between 1936 and 1960.

South Korea took gold and Canada bronze. It was the first short track gold of the Games for the Koreans,  the most successful nation in the discipline at the Olympics.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was in the Milano Ice Skating Arena to witness Fontana make history.

The way was cleared for Italy to take a medal when a Dutch skater fell midway through the race, effectively turning it into a three-team contest.

Fontana, 35, has now won three medals at the Milano Cortina Games. She made her Olympic debut as a teenager when Italy hosted the Turin Games in 2006, picking up the first medal of her career in the women's relay.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement