Short track-Poland's Sellier 'okay' after suffering facial injury in race crash

MILAN, Feb 21 : Polish short track skater Kamila Sellier said that she was 'doing okay' after suffering a bad cut to her face in a crash on the final night of competition at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday.

Sellier appeared to be hit by a skate close to her eye in a fall which also involved American Kristen Santos-Griswold and Italian favourite Arianna Fontana in a quarter-final of the 1,500 metres.

The Polish skater needed lengthy treatment before she was taken away on a stretcher from the Milano Ice Skating Arena. A white sheet was held up when she was being treated on the ice to prevent the silent crowd from seeing the extent of her injury.

"I know that one day I’ll look at this picture and remember that I'm stronger than I ever believed," the 25-year-old posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"Thank you for all your words of support, just wanted to let you know that I’m doing quite okay," she added.

In the picture she appeared to be wearing a hospital gown and did not display the side of her face where she sustained the injury.

South Korea's Kim Gil-li won the gold in the final, with Fontana finishing fifth and missing out on the chance to equal a Winter Olympics record for career medals.

(Writing/editing by Keith Weir, editring by Ed Osmond)