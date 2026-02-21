Short track-South Korea's Kim wins women's 1,500m, Fontana misses out on medal

MILAN, Feb 20 : South Korea's Kim Gil-li won the women's 1,500 metres short track speed skating final at the Winter Olympics on Friday, while Italian Arianna Fontana missed out on what would have been a record-equalling medal.

Kim's compatriot Choi Min-jeong, champion in 2018 and 2022, finished second, while Corinne Stoddard of the U.S. took bronze.

Skating at her first Olympics, Kim was part of the South Korean team that won gold in the women's relay on Wednesday, and also took bronze in the 1,000 metres.

The 21-year-old has been given the nickname "Lamborgilli" in a nod to the speedy Italian Lamborghini sports car.

FONTANA HAPPY WITH HER HAUL

Fontana, who was seeking the 15th medal of a career that began in Turin in 2006, could only finish fifth. The 35-year-old had appeared to take a knock to her back and arm when she fell during her quarter-final earlier on Friday.

"Unfortunately my left glute and back were really stiff, which limited me a bit," she told Italy's Rai TV.

"However, once again, I am really happy with these Olympics, managing to reach five out of five finals and bringing home three more medals," she added.

"And at 35 years of age, after an injury that really put everything in doubt, I couldn't have asked for anything better, honestly."

Fontana won gold in the mixed relay in the first short track event of these Games, and also claimed silver in the women's relay and the individual 500 metres.

(Additional reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Pritha Sarkar)