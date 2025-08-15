Silva laments Fulham's 'passive' transfer activity as Premier League opener nears

Fulham manager Marco Silva has criticised the club's "passive" approach in the close-season transfer window, with only one signing secured ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Fulham, who finished 11th last season after flirting with European qualification, have so far signed goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from French side Montpellier on a free transfer.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, who spent last season on loan at Craven Cottage, has been linked with a move to Fulham, while the West London club's Brazilian forward Rodrigo Muniz has reportedly attracted interest from Italian side Atalanta.

"It's not an ideal scenario. You used the word 'quiet' — I have to say we've been too passive. If you asked me if I expected it, I'd say of course not. But it is what it is, it's the market," Silva told reporters on Thursday.

"It's important we didn't get injuries during pre-season because, in some positions, we are very short on numbers. We want to at least have a squad and players on the bench to play a Premier League game and meet the demands the league asks of you.

"It's unexpected, even if it's normal for Fulham to sign players late. I don't go in that direction — I know what we want, and the plan was there."

Muniz, who has scored 26 goals in 97 appearances for Fulham since joining in 2021, remains part of Silva's plans for the Brighton match despite speculation about his future.

"It is not for me to comment on any type of offers, but he is going to be in contention for the Brighton game. Rodrigo knows what I think about him and how important he is," Silva said of the 24-year-old Muniz.

Fulham visit Brighton before hosting Manchester United on August 24.

With the transfer window set to close on September 1 for Premier League clubs, Silva is hopeful of bolstering his squad before the deadline day.

"Let's hope we can do something before the end of the month, because right now it doesn't make sense for us to look toward the Brighton game or even the Man Utd game, as we've left it very late to reinforce the positions we need," Silva said.