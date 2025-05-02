Simeone taking things game-by-game with title race out of Atletico's hands

Atletico Madrid can do nothing more than take things game-by-game in the home stretch of the season, hoping to catch up with LaLiga leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid who are both vying for the title, manager Diego Simeone said on Friday.

Atletico were in the running for the title this season and even topped the standings at the halfway mark, but Simeone's side have fallen by the wayside in recent weeks to sit third.

They are 10 points adrift of Barca and six behind second-placed Real Madrid with five games left. Atletico next visit Eduardo Coudet's 17th-placed Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

"We have to finish game-by-game in the best way. Barcelona and Real Madrid are in an important position to compete with each other and have a direct duel. We'll do our thing," Simeone told reporters.

"We have to think about improving. Alaves have been doing very well in the last few days, with a good rhythm of play, a coach with clear ideas, as in all his teams," he said of his fellow Argentine.

When asked where Atletico fell short this season, Simeone said they should have won "nine or 10 points" in away games.

While Atleti have lost only once at home this season, they have suffered four defeats and five draws on the road.

After a barren run at the start of the year, Alaves have won three and drawn two of their last seven games to climb out of the drop zone.

A physical team under Coudet, who took over from Luis Garcia in December, Alaves are two points clear of Las Palmas in 18th - the final relegation spot.

"They are a brave Alaves side who have needs," Simeone added. "We have them too and we want to take the game to where we think we can do some damage."

With the transfer window set to open soon, Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena has been linked with a move to Atletico but Simeone laughed when asked for his verdict on the player.

"You're taking me for a fool ... If I answer that he plays spectacularly, that I love him, that he's important for the national team, you'll say: "El Cholo (Simeone) wants him," he said.

"If I say he plays badly, you'll say: "El Cholo doesn't like him." He's a great footballer, obviously!"