Singapore basketball fraternity fears league match-fixing allegations could set sport back 'many years'

SINGAPORE: Allegations of match-fixing are damaging to both a Singapore basketball league which has improved over the years as well as the sport at large, say members of the local fraternity.

On Tuesday (Aug 19), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said nine people had been arrested for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in the 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition.

Investigations are ongoing against the nine, for suspected offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The individuals - eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident - are aged between 19 and 35. Some of them are players for teams participating in the league.

On Wednesday, the Basketball Association of Singapore said in a statement that league games, running from Jul 14 to Aug 30, would go on.

"As we do not have concrete evidence that the BAS NBL Division 1 is compromised, and in fairness to the players and teams who have trained hard for this competition, BAS will let the ongoing tournament continue as per schedule," it said.

"Any officials or players under arrest or who have been arrested will be immediately suspended from all league activities."

BAS earlier said it was cooperating with authorities on the case.

Speaking to CNA, an official of a Division 1 club said he was surprised by the news, but added it was probably the actions of "a few black sheep".

"When people go to the stadium and watch a team play, they have every right to see a good competition rather than a fixed game," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.

"Somehow or another, this will affect the reputation (of the league)."