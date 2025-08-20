Singapore basketball fraternity fears league match-fixing allegations could set sport back 'many years'
The Basketball Association of Singapore tells CNA it will let tournament games continue as scheduled.
SINGAPORE: Allegations of match-fixing are damaging to both a Singapore basketball league which has improved over the years as well as the sport at large, say members of the local fraternity.
On Tuesday (Aug 19), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said nine people had been arrested for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in the 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition.
Investigations are ongoing against the nine, for suspected offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The individuals - eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident - are aged between 19 and 35. Some of them are players for teams participating in the league.
On Wednesday, the Basketball Association of Singapore said in a statement that league games, running from Jul 14 to Aug 30, would go on.
"As we do not have concrete evidence that the BAS NBL Division 1 is compromised, and in fairness to the players and teams who have trained hard for this competition, BAS will let the ongoing tournament continue as per schedule," it said.
"Any officials or players under arrest or who have been arrested will be immediately suspended from all league activities."
BAS earlier said it was cooperating with authorities on the case.
Speaking to CNA, an official of a Division 1 club said he was surprised by the news, but added it was probably the actions of "a few black sheep".
"When people go to the stadium and watch a team play, they have every right to see a good competition rather than a fixed game," said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.
"Somehow or another, this will affect the reputation (of the league)."
A former national team player, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was "furious" at how the allegations had brought "disrespect" to the game.
He said the league, founded in 2011, had improved since his time playing in it - with younger, talented players coming through the ranks.
"It is damaging for the league, and just Singapore basketball in general," the player said. "It will set us back many years."
BOILS DOWN TO "INTEGRITY"
One of the games that was allegedly fixed was between Tagawa and Tong Whye on Aug 1, which the former won 66-43.
In a post in the Tong Whye Basketball Facebook group, the Tong Whye Physical Association said it had not received "sufficient details" to comment further on the matter.
"We take this issue very seriously. Tong Whye Physical Association enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy against any form of match-fixing. If any team official or player affiliated with Tong Whye Physical Association is found to be involved, we will take firm and immediate disciplinary action," the post said.
"Tong Whye Physical Association is fully committed to cooperating with the authorities and will provide any assistance required. We also encourage anyone with relevant information to step forward and support the investigation."
The 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 comprises eight other teams: Adroit, SBA, Chong Ghee, Eng Tat Hornets, SG Basketball, Siglap Basketball Club and Xin Hua Tung San.
Official sponsor K. Star, a karaoke bar, said in response to CNA's queries that it was not involved in the organisation or management of matches, nor in the ongoing investigations. It said no decisions have been made regarding sponsorship of future league seasons.
"We remain committed to supporting sportsmanship, fair play and the positive values that the league brings to its community. We trust that the organisers and relevant authorities will handle the matter with due diligence."
The former national team player told CNA there had been rumours of match-fixing previously.
"Any game that has live stats can be bet on; and any game that can be bet on can be fixed. It really boils down to the integrity of individuals," said the player.
"At the end of the day, coaches or mentors ... need to educate children, the next generation. Teach them values, teach them integrity, so that even if such opportunities arise ... they won't be bothered."
Speaking to CNA, Mr Grayson Ong, who is part of local basketball academy Triple Threat's management team, noted that playing in Division 1, the top tier of basketball in Singapore, is a goal for young players.
The match-fixing allegations, if confirmed, would erode the integrity of the sport, he said.
Still, despite the headlines, Mr Ong believes that passion for basketball among the younger generation will remain.
"I don't think this will stop kids or stop anyone from loving the sport," he added.
Additional reporting by Nikhil Khattar