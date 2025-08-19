Nine arrested for allegedly fixing matches in Singapore basketball league

SINGAPORE: Nine people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in a Singapore basketball league, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Tuesday (Aug 19).

The individuals - eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident - are aged between 19 and 35 years old.

Some of them are players from teams participating in the 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition, said CPIB.

One of the games that was allegedly fixed was between Tagawa and Tong Whye on Aug 1. Tagawa won that game 66-43.

Investigations are ongoing against the nine people for suspected offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, said CPIB.

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, and match-fixing of any form is not condoned in Singapore. CPIB will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved, if they have given, received, or offered bribes to fix a match," it added.

The 2025 K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 comprises 10 teams: Adroit, SBA, Tagawa, Chong Ghee, Eng Tat Hornets, SG Basketball, Siglap Basketball Club, Xin Hua Tung San and Tong Whye.



The first games of the competition took place on Jul 14, with the final set to be held on Aug 30.