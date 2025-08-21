Basketball league match-fixing allegations: Players under investigation suspended from official activities
SINGAPORE: All the basketball players who are under investigation for allegedly fixing matches in Singapore's K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition have been suspended from official basketball activities with immediate effect.
Their suspensions will remain in place until investigations into their alleged offences are completed, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said on Thursday (Aug 21).
Responding to queries from CNA, SportSG said that it was aware of the investigations and was "working closely with the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) to extend full cooperation to the authorities". This included "providing all necessary support to assist the investigations", it added.
"Match-fixing undermines the integrity of sport and goes against the fundamental values of fair play," SportSG said. "We do not condone such behaviour and take these matters very seriously."
The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested nine people for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in the K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition.
The individuals – eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident, aged between 19 and 35 – included players from teams participating in the 2025 season of the league.
BAS, which organises the league, said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the remaining games in the season would continue as scheduled, with the competition running from Jul 14 to Aug 30.
"As we do not have concrete evidence that the BAS NBL Division 1 is compromised, and in fairness to the players and teams who have trained hard for this competition, BAS will let the ongoing tournament continue as per schedule," it said.
"Any officials or players under arrest or who have been arrested will be immediately suspended from all league activities."
The competition features 10 teams: Adroit, SBA, Tagawa, Chong Ghee, Eng Tat Hornets, SG Basketball, Siglap Basketball Club, Xin Hua, Tung San and Tong Whye.
One of the allegedly fixed games took place on Aug 1, when Tagawa beat Tong Whye 66-43.
In a post in the Tong Whye Basketball Facebook group on Wednesday, the Tong Whye Physical Association said it had not received "sufficient details" to comment further but stressed that it enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy against any form of match-fixing.
"If any team official or player affiliated with Tong Whye Physical Association is found to be involved, we will take firm and immediate disciplinary action," it said, adding that the club is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.
An official from a club in the league told CNA he was shocked by the news but suggested it was the work of "a few black sheep".
"When people go to the stadium and watch a team play, they have every right to see a good competition rather than a fixed game," he said, adding that the scandal would inevitably affect the league's reputation.
A former national team player, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said he was "furious" at how the allegations had brought "disrespect" to the sport.
He noted that the league, founded in 2011, had developed significantly in recent years, providing a platform for talented younger players.
"It is damaging for the league, and for Singapore basketball in general," he said. "It will set us back many years."