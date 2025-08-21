Basketball league match-fixing allegations: Players under investigation suspended from official activities

SINGAPORE: All the basketball players who are under investigation for allegedly fixing matches in Singapore's K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition have been suspended from official basketball activities with immediate effect.

Their suspensions will remain in place until investigations into their alleged offences are completed, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said on Thursday (Aug 21).

Responding to queries from CNA, SportSG said that it was aware of the investigations and was "working closely with the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) to extend full cooperation to the authorities". This included "providing all necessary support to assist the investigations", it added.

"Match-fixing undermines the integrity of sport and goes against the fundamental values of fair play," SportSG said. "We do not condone such behaviour and take these matters very seriously."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) announced on Tuesday that it had arrested nine people for their suspected involvement in fixing matches in the K. Star National Basketball League Division 1 competition.

The individuals – eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident, aged between 19 and 35 – included players from teams participating in the 2025 season of the league.

BAS, which organises the league, said in a separate statement on Wednesday that the remaining games in the season would continue as scheduled, with the competition running from Jul 14 to Aug 30.

"As we do not have concrete evidence that the BAS NBL Division 1 is compromised, and in fairness to the players and teams who have trained hard for this competition, BAS will let the ongoing tournament continue as per schedule," it said.

"Any officials or players under arrest or who have been arrested will be immediately suspended from all league activities."

The competition features 10 teams: Adroit, SBA, Tagawa, Chong Ghee, Eng Tat Hornets, SG Basketball, Siglap Basketball Club, Xin Hua, Tung San and Tong Whye.

One of the allegedly fixed games took place on Aug 1, when Tagawa beat Tong Whye 66-43.