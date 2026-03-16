‘A lot more fire in me’: Singapore alpine skier Faiz Basha targets future Winter Olympics
Faiz recorded a 35th-place finish in the men’s slalom at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
SINGAPORE: With his debut Winter Olympics behind him, Singapore alpine skier Faiz Basha is setting his sights on bigger goals.
Speaking on the sidelines of a film screening that showcased his sporting journey, Faiz said he hopes to compete in the next two editions of the Olympics in 2030 and 2034.
“I intend to keep skiing for a long time. I hope to get three Olympic cycles out of me," he told reporters.
Titled “Ski Dreams”, the documentary is produced by Beach House Productions and is scheduled for release on Mediacorp platforms from April.
Faiz recorded a 35th-place finish in the men’s slalom at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics last month. More than half of the 96 competitors recorded a DNF (did not finish) amid tricky conditions.
The 24-year-old also competed in the men’s giant slalom, but registered a DNF.
"This Olympics was just two races and it was a whole lifetime of training to get to this point. So I do have a bit of a post-Olympics depression. It's like: 'Man, what do I do now?' I wish I was still in the journey," he said.
“But, it's a good time to reflect a bit, reset my goals; and I have a lot more fire in me. I'm still intending to do more."
Faiz is the first Singaporean skier to compete in the Olympics. He is Singapore’s second athlete to participate in the Games, after short track speed skater Cheyenne Goh, who competed in the 2018 edition.
"I have a very good foundation ...and I've trained a lot, and the feeling that I have is if I didn't take it further, it would be an incredible waste," he said.
For now, the University of Strathclyde mechanical engineering undergraduate plans to hit the books before making a charge for the slopes at next year's World University Games, which will be his last.
Looking ahead, his biggest goal will be the Asian Winter Games in 2029, where he hopes to break into the top 10.
"ONLY THE START"
Faiz is not the only Singaporean aiming high. Also featured in Ski Dreams is 19-year-old Singaporean Morgan Celley.
Celley had been on track to represent Singapore in the women’s slalom at the Games, but an ACL and meniscus tear in August scuppered her plans.
"I'm only 19, I feel like I have plenty more good years left in me," she said. "Four years from now - hopefully I get bigger, stronger, better, more skilled. (The Winter Olympics) is definitely something I'm aiming for."
She added that Faiz’s performances have helped bring Singaporeans into "the world of winter sports".
"I think it's only the start," Celley said. "In the future, we're only just going to get more and more athletes."
Singapore Ski and Snowboard Association (SSSA) president Marco Bardelli described Faiz's accomplishments as a "huge achievement" but said it was only the beginning.
He pointed to other young athletes coming through the ranks, including 15-year-old ski jumper Caroline Chor.
"My dream in 2030 would be five (athletes representing Singapore). If we can have five athletes in different disciplines, that would be fantastic."