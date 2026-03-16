‘A lot more fire in me’: Singapore alpine skier Faiz Basha targets future Winter Olympics

SINGAPORE: With his debut Winter Olympics behind him, Singapore alpine skier Faiz Basha is setting his sights on bigger goals.

Speaking on the sidelines of a film screening that showcased his sporting journey, Faiz said he hopes to compete in the next two editions of the Olympics in 2030 and 2034.

“I intend to keep skiing for a long time. I hope to get three Olympic cycles out of me," he told reporters.

Titled “Ski Dreams”, the documentary is produced by Beach House Productions and is scheduled for release on Mediacorp platforms from April.

Faiz recorded a 35th-place finish in the men’s slalom at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics last month. More than half of the 96 competitors recorded a DNF (did not finish) amid tricky conditions.