Football: Singapore hold Malaysia to draw, progress to ASEAN Championship semis

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lions booked their place in the ASEAN Championship semi-finals on Friday (Dec 20) after a 0-0 draw with Causeway rivals Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

This meant the Lions finished second in Group A, behind leaders Thailand who beat Cambodia 3-2. The Thais topped the group with 12 points, as the Lions finishing with seven.

Singapore last made the semi-finals of the regional tournament in its 2021 edition, where they were eliminated by Indonesia.

The Lions began their campaign last Wednesday with a 2-1 win over Cambodia at the National Stadium, courtesy of first-half goals from Faris Ramli and Shawal Anuar.

They then left it late to beat Timor-Leste 3-0 at the Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, with a penalty from Kyoga Nakamura and a second-half Shawal double sealing the win.

The Lions put in a commendable showing against regional heavyweights Thailand on Wednesday and led by two goals courtesy of a pair of stunners from Shawal and Faris.

But the Thais, who are defending champions, would score four with no reply, with two goals coming in second half stoppage time.