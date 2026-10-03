Singapore’s sailors conclude Asian Games campaign with three silvers, one bronze
This marks the first Games in 24 years where the sailors have gone without a gold.
NAGOYA: Singapore’s sailing team added two more Asian Games medals to their haul on Saturday (Oct 3), concluding their campaign with three silvers and one bronze.
All four medals were secured by Games debutants.
At the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor, Ian Goh clinched silver in the boys’ ILCA 4 after amassing 25 net points from 12 races. Goh finished level with South Korea's Choi Jiun, but missed out on gold as he had one less first-place finish than his rival. Hong Kong’s Tiago Salgado took bronze.
At the last edition of the Asiad, Ian’s brother Isaac also took silver in the same event.
In the boys’ windsurfing event, John Wong finished with the bronze medal, the sailing team's first bronze at the Games. Hong Kong's Wong Tsz Ho won gold, and Japan's Masato Kozono finished in second.
Earlier on Friday, Jania Ang (Women’s ILCA 6) as well as Nigel Tan and Sean Kum (Boys’ 29er) claimed silvers in their respective events.
This marks the first Games in 24 years where the sailors have gone without a gold.
At the 2022 Games, Singapore’s sailors won two golds, two silvers and three bronze medals in Ningbo, with Maximilian Maeder (men’s formula kite) and Ryan Lo (men’s ILCA 7) winning their events.
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