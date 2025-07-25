40 years after falling in love at the SEA Games, this Singaporean couple will compete in the pool again

"CUTEST IN THE TEAM"

Prior to the 1985 Games in Bangkok, Mr Koh knew of Ms Cheong – "she was like the cutest in the team" – though they'd never spoken.

And she was familiar with his teammates, through Asian Games and centralised training at Toa Payoh, but had no clue to who he was.

It was Mr Koh's seniors who brought them together during the Games.

He recalled the swimmers racing in their heats in the morning, before water polo matches took place in the afternoon. Then in the evenings, the water polo team would cheer the swim team on from the stands.

They started dating almost immediately after the Games.

Ms Cheong also called time on her career then. "I was in my first year of junior college, there was no way I could do JC and A-levels and that, so I had already decided it would be my last," she said.

"It was really difficult for me. After getting sick ... it was like from ground zero you've got to go back, it's super (difficult)."

Mr Koh went on to compete at the 1986 Asian Games. He was part of the team which clinched bronze - the last time Singapore's water polo team brought home an Asian medal - and was crowned Sports Boy of the Year.

As an undergraduate, he represented Sydney University in Australia’s National Water Polo Championships and won a Blue Award for outstanding sporting achievements.

His last Asian Games was in 1994, the same year he married Ms Cheong.

EXCITEMENT AND TREPIDATION

After taking a break from sport for about a decade, Mr Koh participated in the 2008 World Aquatics Masters Championships in Perth.

He was subsequently elected as assistant secretary-general for water polo on the volunteer executive committee of the Singapore Swimming Association (now Singapore Aquatics), from 2008 to 2010.

"I did one term, and then I saw a lot of gaps in the club scene in Singapore," he recalled.

And so Mr Koh took on the role of running his alma mater, Queenstown Water Polo club, for eight years.