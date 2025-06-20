Sinner and singer Bocelli strike up partnership for new single

World number one Jannik Sinner has formed a new doubles partnership but the duo will be battling for chart success rather than Grand Slam titles after the Italian released a single with compatriot and opera tenor Andrea Bocelli on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion Sinner promoted the song titled 'Polvere e Gloria' or 'Dust and Glory' on Instagram.

The video features footage from the pair's childhoods and more recent clips of the singer and Sinner, clutching a racket and tennis ball, in front of a piano in Bocelli's home in Tuscany.

Sinner's speeches form part of the song, which is in Italian and English, with Bocelli in full flow.

"Every life is a potential work of art: each of us bears the sweet responsibility of nurturing our talents in the daily acrobatics of living, pursuing our dreams while remaining steadfastly true to our values," the pair wrote on Instagram.

"This duet is such a bold leap that it has ignited our passion, born of shared and unwavering desire to express our deep belief that nothing is impossible."

Sinner, the U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, said he was honoured to be part of the project with Bocelli, describing the singer as a "unique and extraordinary voice" and "a flag for our country in the rest of the world".

"I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs. It's extremely moving," the 23-year-old added.

Sinner, who was beaten by Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in an epic French Open final earlier this month, lost in the last 16 of the Halle Open on Thursday in a blow to his preparations for Wimbledon which gets underway on June 30.