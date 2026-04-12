Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to top rankings

MONTE CARLO, April 12 : Italy's Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5) 6-3 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday to reclaim the world number one ranking from the Spaniard.

The last time they faced each other was nearly five months ago when Sinner beat Alcaraz in the title clash at the ATP Finals and the Italian prevailed once again in blustery conditions in a match lasting two hours and 15 minutes.

It was Sinner's fourth successive Masters 1000 title having won in Paris, Indian Wells and Miami before switching to the red clay of Monte Carlo, and his eighth Masters crown overall.