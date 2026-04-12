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Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to top rankings
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Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to top rankings

Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to top rankings
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to top rankings
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner hugs Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning their final match REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Sinner beats Alcaraz in Monte Carlo final to top rankings
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz
12 Apr 2026 11:43PM
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MONTE CARLO, April 12 : Italy's Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5) 6-3 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday to reclaim the world number one ranking from the Spaniard.

The last time they faced each other was nearly five months ago when Sinner beat Alcaraz in the title clash at the ATP Finals and the Italian prevailed once again in blustery conditions in a match lasting two hours and 15 minutes.

It was Sinner's fourth successive Masters 1000 title having won in Paris, Indian Wells and Miami before switching to the red clay of Monte Carlo, and his eighth Masters crown overall.

Source: Reuters
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