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Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash
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Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash

Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his semi final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2026 Spectators shield themselves from the rain as play is interrupted during the semi final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Sinner closes in on Italian Open final before rain halts Medvedev clash
Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2026 Spectators shield themselves from the rain as play is interrupted during the semi final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
16 May 2026 05:25AM
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May 15 : World number one Jannik Sinner moved to within two games of the Italian Open final before heavy rain suspended his semi-final against Daniil Medvedev on Friday, with the home favourite leading 6-2 5-7 4-2.

Sinner once again looked untouchable on home clay, racing through the opening set in just over half an hour while losing only two points on serve.

But Medvedev raised his level in the second set to force a decider against a struggling Sinner, who appeared increasingly hampered physically as the Russian became the first player to take a set off the top seed in the tournament.

Sinner responded immediately in the third, securing an early break to ignite the Campo Centrale crowd and seize control of the match, despite taking a medical timeout after showing signs of cramping.

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Play was then halted with rain pouring down in Rome and organisers later announced the match would resume on Saturday.

Sinner is chasing a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title and the only one missing from his collection, adding to recent triumphs in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

The winner will face Norway's Casper Ruud in the final after the Norwegian cruised to a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Luciano Darderi.

Ruud reached his first Rome final by taking advantage of a fatigued Darderi, who was coming off a marathon quarter-final victory in the early hours of Thursday.

The 23rd seed is seeking his second Masters 1000 crown after winning the Madrid Open last year.

Source: Reuters
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