Sinner says he feels better before Wimbledon after French Open heat woes

June 27 : World number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner said he is feeling better ahead of Wimbledon, following his shock early exit at the French Open, and has a plan in place to better cope with extreme heat.

The Italian top seed was knocked out in the second round at Roland Garros by Juan Manuel Cerundolo, building a two-set lead before succumbing to cramps in a Paris heatwave that raised fresh concerns about player welfare.

Britain has experienced a record-breaking heatwave in the last week, with temperatures expected to dip a little before Wimbledon starts on Monday.

"All tests were really good, even though we are very sure we need to practise in hotter conditions," Sinner told reporters on Saturday.

"I feel like everywhere where we're playing, it's going to be very hot. Every year it's getting warmer and warmer.

"So it's a very important topic, but at the same time I'm happy with the work we're doing. We try to improve in the best possible way and then we'll see how it goes in the future."

Sinner spoke about his preparations for Wimbledon and avoided detailed comment on the growing unrest among players over prize money distribution at Grand Slams.

Sinner timed his press conference, which lasted just over 10 minutes, amid reports players are planning to limit post-match media appearances to 15 minutes in the first week of the tournament. The action is allegedly meant to symbolise the roughly 15 per cent share of Wimbledon revenues allocated to prize money.

Players took similar action at Roland Garros, while some threatened a broader boycott.

Instead, Sinner pointed to the work he has done since Paris as he looks to reset ahead of the grasscourt major.

"You cannot simulate 100 per cent what you feel in a match because of tension, of everything going around before and after the match. But we did some changes," the 24-year-old said.

"It's a long process. There's no magic behind. But yeah, we are doing as much as we can. I'm very happy with the work we did in the last 2-1/2 weeks."

Sinner, who has won four Grand Slam titles, will begin his bid for a second straight Wimbledon crown against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday's opening day at the All England Club.