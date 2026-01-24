Sinner survives as Australian Open bakes in extreme heat

MELBOURNE, Jan 24 : Jannik Sinner battled back from the brink of a cramp-induced breakdown to keep his Australian Open title defence alive after extreme heat brought play to a halt on baking outdoor courts at Melbourne Park.

In a dramatic third-round match, Italian Sinner lost his first set since October against inspired American Eliot Spizzirri and was a limping wreck under a blazing sun at Rod Laver Arena.

However, the match swung in his favour when the tournament invoked its extreme heat policy, allowing the stadium's roof to shut and Sinner to rally for a dramatic 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 win.

Sinner, who will meet fellow Italian Luciano Darderi in the fourth round, said he was "lucky" to finish the last two sets under the roof after cramp affected first his legs and then his arms.

"At the end of the day, tennis is a very mental game. I just tried to play as calm as possible," he said before cutting short his on-court interview.

The heat shutdown halted outdoor matches for most of the afternoon but those on the main showcourts continued after the roofs were shut.

With the temperature forecast to hit a scorching 40 degrees Celsius (104F), the action got underway an hour earlier than usual to take advantage of cooler morning conditions.

Americans Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula capitalised on their early starts, beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-3 and Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3 6-2 respectively to set up a last-16 clash against each other.

Defending champion Keys, the ninth seed, and sixth seed Pegula are both Florida-based and had little fear of the heat.

Fourth seed Amanda Anisimova soon followed the duo into the fourth round with a 6-1 6-4 win over fellow American Peyton Stearns in the second match at Margaret Court Arena.

"I hated training in the summer," Anisimova said.

"But you know what? At least it paid off a little bit. It's just great to be playing out here even when it's so hot, it's nice to have a challenge."

STARS AND STRIPES

Men's fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti and Czech Tomas Machac might have begged to differ as the duo slogged it out for four hours and 27 minutes at John Cain Arena before Italian Musetti completed a 5-7 6-4 6-2 5-7 6-2 win.

On a day dominated by Americans, eighth seed Ben Shelton delivered another win for the Stars and Stripes, beating Frenchman Valentin Vacherot 6-4 6-4 7-6(5).

Shelton's victory was held up briefly at 4-4 in the tiebreak when Vacherot thought the rangy American had hit the ball after a double-bounce.

Shelton was awarded the point after a video review that took so long even Vacherot was ready to concede it just to get the match going again.

A semi-finalist last year, Shelton was almost as happy as Sinner for the roof to be closed when he played at Margaret Court Arena.

"I don’t think I could have finished this match without the roof, I don’t think anyone could," he said on court.

"You all stay cool out there."

Organisers warned fans to bring hats, slap on sunscreen and drink plenty of water - but many avoided the Grand Slam altogether.

The day session attendance of 51,048 was some 10,000 short of day six on Friday and even less than last year's corresponding session.

Some of the men's old campaigners will be glad to play indoors, including 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka and 38-year-old Novak Djokovic.

Serb Djokovic meets Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena as he continues his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Women's second seed Iga Swiatek meets Anna Kalinskaya in the first night match at Margaret Court Arena, while twice champion Naomi Osaka finishes off centre court action in the late match at Rod Laver Arena.