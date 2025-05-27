Sinner tames Rinderknech at French Open for winning Grand Slam return

PARIS :Jannik Sinner navigated mild turbulence for a winning return to Grand Slam tennis as the world number one launched his hunt for a maiden French Open trophy with a 6-4 6-3 7-5 first-round victory over Arthur Rinderknech on Monday.

The Italian served a three-month doping ban shortly after defending his Australian Open title in January and looked close to his best in a run to the Rome final on his return this month but faced some stern questions from local hope Rinderknech.

"First round matches are never easy, so I'm happy how I handled the situation coming back in the third set," Sinner said about clawing his way back from 4-0 down.

"We have played before and know each other well and he's an amazing player."

Sinner saved three breakpoints in the third game eliciting groans from the partisan crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier and he resisted his unseeded opponent's attempts to pounce thereafter to snatch the opening set with a late break.

The three-times Grand Slam champion struck another blow for a 3-1 lead in the next set before attacking Rinderknech from the baseline with his thunderous forehand and tightening his grip on a match that suddenly looked lopsided.

World number 75 Rinderknech was far from finished, however, and raised the centre court roof with effervescent celebrations as he took the opening four games of the third set, only to let Sinner slowly claw his way back to 5-5.

U.S. Open champion Sinner did not need a second invitation as he wrapped up the win in style to extend his winning streak at the majors to 15 matches before his second-round clash with French veteran Richard Gasquet.

"He gave so much to our sport, he has given you all so much so I'm happy to share the court with him," Sinner said about his next opponent, who will retire after the French Open.

"I know you're going to support him, so it's OK."