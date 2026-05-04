Sinner thrashes Zverev in Madrid to claim record fifth successive Masters title

MADRID, May 3 : World number one Jannik Sinner became the first man to win five successive Masters 1000 titles after he produced a breathtaking display to crush Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 in just 57 minutes in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Italian underlined his authority on the men’s tour by becoming the first man to claim the season’s opening four Masters events, extending a run that has spanned hardcourts and clay.

Following his Paris triumph late last season, Sinner has proved to be an unbeatable force at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and now Madrid.

It was Sinner’s 10th win in 14 meetings with Zverev and his ninth in a row since the German last beat him at the 2023 U.S. Open. Across that nine-match sequence, Zverev has managed only two sets.

Sinner raced through the Madrid final, turning a marquee contest into a one-sided affair and leaving little doubt about the current balance of power at the top of the sport.

“Please consider taking a break so you can leave something for us mortals,” Zverev said during the trophy ceremony.

“Playing against Sinner right now is just so hard. He leaves us no chance.”

Sinner set the tone immediately, opening the match with an ace and two unreturnable serves. He broke Zverev in the second game and surged to a 3-0 lead, striking the ball cleanly off the clay as the German struggled to find his rhythm.

After breaking serve again to lead 4-0, Sinner had conceded just five points through the opening five games. Zverev briefly held to make it 5-1, but Sinner closed out the set with an ace after 25 minutes.

The second set offered only fleeting resistance. After both players held serve early on, Sinner broke in the third game following another Zverev unforced error and never looked back.

He moved comfortably to 4-2 before breaking again and then served out the match without difficulty to complete the rout.