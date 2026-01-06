Skateboarding-Huston suffers fractured skull, eye socket in crash

Jan 5 : Nyjah Huston, widely regarded as the greatest street skateboarder of all time, suffered a fractured skull and fractured eye socket in an accident, he said on Monday.

Huston, who ‌competed at the Tokyo and ‌Paris Olympics and won a bronze medal in Paris, is one of the most decorated and recognizable faces in the sport, having won numerous SLS Super Crown ‍World Championships and X Games gold medals.

"A harsh reminder how death defying skating massive rails can be," he posted on Instagram. "Taking ​it one day ‌at a time. I hope y'all had a better new years than ​me. We live to fight another day."

The 31-year-old ⁠American shared images ‌of himself in a hospital bed ​and a wheelchair, as well as a close-up of a bruised and ‍swollen right eye.

Huston said last year that he was ⁠aiming to compete at the 2028 Los ​Angeles Olympics.