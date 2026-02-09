Logo
Logo

Sport

Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych displays images of athletes killed in war on his helmet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych displays images of athletes killed in war on his helmet

Skeleton-Ukraine's Heraskevych displays images of athletes killed in war on his helmet

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Skeleton - Men Official Training Heat 2 - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 09, 2026. Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine during training REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

09 Feb 2026 10:22PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2026 10:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY, Feb 9 : Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych raced on Monday at the Milano Cortina Games wearing a helmet bearing images of people killed in the war in Ukraine, delivering on a promise to use the Olympic stage to keep global attention on the conflict.

“Some of them were my friends,” Heraskevych, also his country's flag bearer, told Reuters of the portraits displayed on his helmet.

He named Dmytro Sharpar, a figure skater who was killed during the war two years ago, as well as biathlete Yevhen Malyshev, who died in the war in March 2022, among others.

The 26-year-old, who held up a “No War in Ukraine” sign at the Beijing Olympics days before Russia’s 2022 invasion, had said he intended to respect Olympic rules prohibiting political demonstrations at venues while still ensuring Ukraine’s plight remained visible during the Games.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement