Ski jumping-Austria prevail in chaotic super team final disrupted by snow

PREDAZZO, Italy, Feb 16 : Austria won the gold medal in the men's super team event in ski jumping at the Winter Olympics on Monday in a chaotic competition where snow stopped the third round from being completed.

Poland took silver, Norway bronze.

The gold brought huge relief for Austria, which has a rich ski jumping tradition, claiming a first medal in the event in these Games thanks to jumpers Stephan Embacher and Jan Hoerl.

As the final six jumpers prepared to compete, heavy snow began to fall in Predazzo, making it increasingly difficult to clear the hill after each jump and causing repeated delays.

With conditions deteriorating further, officials decided to abandon the third round and declare the results from the second round as final.