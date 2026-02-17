Ski Jumping-Controversy, scandal and new competitions shake up Milano Cortina Games

PREDAZZO, Italy, Feb 16 : Ski jumping left a distinct mark on the Milano Cortina Winter Games, with a strange sideshow, a weather-driven controversy and a series of upsets that reshaped the sport’s landscape as its Olympic programme expanded.

The Games featured six ski jumping competitions, including two Olympic debuts with the women’s individual large hill and the men’s super team events.

The final ski jumping competition of the Games, the men’s super team, ended in frustration after officials halted the final round with three jumpers remaining because of sudden heavy snowfall, reverting to the previous round's standings to determine the medal places.

Austria claimed gold - its only ski jumping medal of the Games - while Germany missed out on the podium by 0.3 points. Pre-Games favourites Slovenia finished fifth, 1.9 points behind bronze winners Norway.

Several athletes who lost out on medals criticised the decision, particularly after the snowfall stopped during the medal ceremony.

“All people think the same. They think they should have waited longer,” Japan’s Ren Nikaido said after finishing sixth.

While the snow bedevilled the end of the ski jumping programme, human anatomy got in the way before the start.

A German newspaper reported on allegations that some ski jumpers had sought to exploit equipment regulations by artificially enlarging their male genitalia to gain an aerodynamic advantage.

As the athletes arrived in Val di Fiemme, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation dismissed the claims as unsubstantiated, while several athletes and coaches became irritated that the story was taking away the focus from their upcoming competition. In one media meeting, a Norwegian coach could be heard saying he was tired of talking about penises.

On the hill, though, the Games were marked by genuine sporting surprises, particularly in the women’s events.

Norway’s Anna Odine Stroem emerged as the standout performer, winning gold in both individual competitions after medal-favourite Nika Prevc of Slovenia fell short of expectations. Stroem also helped Norway secure silver in the mixed team event.

“We have worked so hard for this, pushing for this large hill competition, and we actually got it,” Stroem said. “It’s so incredible that we get to jump it, and I am so happy.”

Slovenia arrived in Italy as one of the strongest ski jumping nations, led by siblings Domen and Nika Prevc, but both struggled early on. Nika took silver in the women’s normal hill event, while Domen finished sixth in the men’s competition.

Domen later rebounded to claim gold in the men’s large hill and mixed team events.

But the super team finale cut short by snowfall left a bitter aftertaste.

“First Olympics, two gold medals. I can be super satisfied,” he said after the Games. “But in the emotions of today’s competition, I have to be honest, I’m not in the best mood.”