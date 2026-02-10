Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short

PREDAZZO, Italy, Feb 9 : Germany's Philipp Raimund won the gold medal in the men's normal hill ski jumping event at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Monday.

Kacper Tomasiak of Poland took the silver, while Japan’s Ren Nikaido and Switzerland’s Gregor Deschwanden shared bronze.

Raimund claimed the title with a final jump of 106.5 metres and 274.1 points, 3.4 points ahead of Tomasiak, while bronze medallists Nikaido and Deschwanden finished 8.1 points back.

Gold-medal favourite Domen Prevc of Slovenia got off to a rocky start, finishing eighth in the first round.

His 105-metre second-round jump bumped him briefly into first place but he ended up out of the medals in sixth.