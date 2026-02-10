Logo
Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short
Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short

Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Jumping - Men's Normal Hill Individual - Final Round - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, Predazzo, Italy - February 09, 2026. Philipp Raimund of Germany reacts after performing. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Jumping - Men's Normal Hill Individual - First Round - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, Predazzo, Italy - February 09, 2026. Philipp Raimund of Germany in action REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Jumping - Men's Normal Hill Individual - Final Round - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, Predazzo, Italy - February 09, 2026. Philipp Raimund of Germany celebrates winning gold with Felix Hoffmann of Germany, Andreas Wellinger of Germany and Pius Paschke of Germany REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Jumping - Men's Normal Hill Individual - Final Round - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, Predazzo, Italy - February 09, 2026. Philipp Raimund of Germany celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ski Jumping-Germany's Raimund soars to gold, Slovenia's Prevc falls short
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Jumping - Men's Normal Hill Individual - Final Round - Predazzo Ski Jumping Stadium, Predazzo, Italy - February 09, 2026. Philipp Raimund of Germany reacts after performing. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
10 Feb 2026 03:54AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2026 04:10AM)
PREDAZZO, Italy, Feb 9 : Germany's Philipp Raimund won the gold medal in the men's normal hill ski jumping event at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Monday.

Kacper Tomasiak of Poland took the silver, while Japan’s Ren Nikaido and Switzerland’s Gregor Deschwanden shared bronze. 

Raimund claimed the title with a final jump of 106.5 metres and 274.1 points, 3.4 points ahead of Tomasiak, while bronze medallists Nikaido and Deschwanden finished 8.1 points back.

Gold-medal favourite Domen Prevc of Slovenia got off to a rocky start, finishing eighth in the first round.

His 105-metre second-round jump bumped him briefly into first place but he ended up out of the medals in sixth.

Source: Reuters
