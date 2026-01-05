Ski Jumping-Japan's Nikaido beats Prevc to triumph in Innsbruck

INNSBRUCK, Austria, ‌Jan 4 : Japan’s Ren Nikaido edged overall favourite Domen Prevc in a thrilling ski jumping contest at Innsbruck on Sunday, winning the third leg of the Four Hills Tournament by 0.5 points.

Nikaido’s first-round jump of 131 metres proved decisive on the Austrian ‌hill. Both jumpers landed at 128 metres ‌in the second round, where Prevc earned higher style marks, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Austrian Stephan Embacher delighted the home crowd by taking third, just 0.7 points behind Nikaido.

“I am really glad I ‍could show two good jumps,” said Nikaido after sealing his first World Cup victory. “Of course, they were not perfect, but still it was enough to win.”

Nikaido’s breakthrough success denied Slovenia’s ​Prevc a rare Grand ‌Slam after his wins in the opening two legs.

“I made some mistakes,” Prevc admitted, though he ​remains in control of the overall standings with one event to ⁠go.

“To be honest, sometimes ‌you are just not the best. There were some ​other guys who did better. Ren deserves it more than I do today, he was really ‍in form. It was super nice to watch his performance ⁠and how he did.”

The Four Hills Tournament, held annually in Germany ​and Austria since 1953, ‌comprises four World Cup events.

(Tommy Lund in ‍Gdansk, ​editing by Pritha Sarkar)