Ski Jumping-Prevc siblings lead Slovenia to mixed team gold

PREDAZZO, Italy, Feb 10 : Slovenia won the gold medal in the mixed team ski jumping event at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday, led by siblings Nika and Domen Prevc while Norway claimed silver and Japan took bronze.

The Slovenian team of Nika Vodan, Anze Lanisek, along with the Prevc siblings produced a series of consistently strong jumps to finish on 1069.2 points, sealing a comfortable victory over Norway and rarely coming under serious pressure during the competition.

Norway had been considered a strong gold medal contender, led by Anna Odine Stroem, who won the first ski jumping competition of the Games in the women’s normal hill event.

Slovenia entered the competition as clear favourites and delivered throughout, building a decisive lead after the opening round.

Domen Prevc sealed the victory with the final jump of the night at 102 metres, celebrating on landing knowing he had secured Slovenia’s first gold in ski jumping at these Olympics.

