SkiMo-France, Spain, Switzerland shine in sport's Games debut
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay Victory Ceremony - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 21, 2026. Gold medallists Emily Harrop of France and Thibault Anselmet of France celebrate on the podium after winning the Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay with silver medallists Marianne Fatton of Switzerland and Jon Kistler of Switzerland and bronze medallists Ana Alonso Rodriguez of Spain and Oriol Cardona Coll of Spain REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay Victory Ceremony - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 21, 2026. People including workers and volunteers pose next to an installation of the Olympic rings during the Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay Victory Ceremony REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 21, 2026. Alba de Silvestro of Italy, Johanna Hiemer of Austria, Iwona Januszyk of Poland, Marianne Fatton of Switzerland and Ana Alonso Rodriguez of Spain in action during the Mixed Relay REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 21, 2026. Thibault Anselmet of France in action during the Mixed Relay REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Ski Mountaineering - Mixed Relay - Stelvio Ski Centre, Bormio, Italy - February 21, 2026. General view of athletes during the mixed relay REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
22 Feb 2026 08:46PM
BORMIO, Italy, Feb 22 : Milano Cortina's only new Olympic sport, ski mountaineering, might have debuted in a snowstorm in Bormio, but the races went smoothly with lively crowds, leaving athletes hopeful it will not be the sport's last time on the global stage.  

Thursday's inaugural women's and men's sprint races and Saturday's mixed relay team race proved that Europe still dominates the ski mountaineering ranks. 

Spain's Oriol Cardona Coll made history as he won his country's first Winter Olympics gold medal in 54 years on Thursday. 

Switzerland's Marianne Fatton, meanwhile, beat favourite Emily Harrop of France in the women's sprint. 

Driven in part by revenge, Saturday's mixed relay, which has one woman and one man from each nation competing together, saw Harrop take the lead from Fatton from lap one. Together with partner Thibault Anselmet, the duo managed to hold the position throughout the race, earning them a clear victory. Second place went to Switzerland's Fatton and Jon Kistler and bronze to Spain's Cardona Coll and Ana Alonso Rodriguez. 

Americans Anna Gibson and Cam Smith fought their way to a surprising fourth place in the mixed relay. 

HOPEFUL IT WON'T BE SPORT'S LAST

The newly crowned Olympians are now hoping this will not be their sport's last chance to shine on the global stage. 

Gibson said she has been met with a lot of excitement about SkiMo during her Olympic experience. When asked what she would tell decision makers choosing whether to include the sport again, she said; "I'd say go re-watch the race. That was awesome. And also turn up the volume so you can hear the crowd cheering. I think it speaks enough for itself."

SkiMo events at the Games were sold out of tickets.

With the French team managing to podium in every SkiMo event at Milano Cortina, it seems unlikely the country would not include the sport again when it hosts the next Winter Games in 2030. 

USA SkiMo's Head of Sport Sarah Cookler already said in December that she would be pushing for the sport's inclusion at the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, particularly also for longer, individual events, which are considered "the heart of SkiMo" by many. The choice not to include them at Milano Cortina has been a point of contention in the community.

Olympic champion Cardona Coll is hopeful.

"I think it will grow, this time we are doing the sprint race and mixed relay, hopefully in the next Olympic Games, it's also going to be the individual race, which is the queen race of ski mountaineering," he said.

Source: Reuters
