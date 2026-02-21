SkiMo-France's Harrop and Anselmet win mixed relay gold

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 21 : French duo and current world champions Emily Harrop and Thibault Anselmet won the inaugural gold in the Olympic ski mountaineering mixed relay on Saturday.

Leading from the first lap, they took 26 minutes 57.44 seconds to traverse up and down the 1.41 km course.

The pair had both already won Olympic medals in their respective sprint events on Thursday, Harrop placing second in the women’s competition and Anselmet third in the men’s.

Switzerland's Marianne Fatton and Jon Kistler took the silver medal 11.86 seconds behind, with Spain's Ana Alonso Rodriguez and Oriol Cardona Coll in bronze position.

Spain received a three-second penalty, possibly for not stowing their ski "skins" away properly, but that did not affect their final placing.