Smith unanimously re-elected as president of Canadian Olympic Committee

Four-time Olympian Tricia Smith has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Canadian Olympic Committee, the organisation said.

The COC said Smith, a four-time Olympic rower who won a silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was re-elected during the organisation's annual Session Meeting on Sunday.

"I am incredibly honoured to be re-elected President of the COC," Smith said in a press release.

"The work we do at the COC to support Canadian athletes and our national sports is something I am very proud of and I look forward to the next four years."

First elected as COC president in 2015, Smith was re-elected in both 2017 and 2021 and was also elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2016.