Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Smith unanimously re-elected as president of Canadian Olympic Committee
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Smith unanimously re-elected as president of Canadian Olympic Committee

Smith unanimously re-elected as president of Canadian Olympic Committee

FILE PHOTO: Rowing - 2019 Oxford v Cambridge - University Boat Race - River Thames, London, Britain - April 7, 2019 Cambridge's Tricia Smith celebrates winning the women's boat race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

28 Apr 2025 10:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Four-time Olympian Tricia Smith has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Canadian Olympic Committee, the organisation said.

The COC said Smith, a four-time Olympic rower who won a silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was re-elected during the organisation's annual Session Meeting on Sunday.

"I am incredibly honoured to be re-elected President of the COC," Smith said in a press release.

"The work we do at the COC to support Canadian athletes and our national sports is something I am very proud of and I look forward to the next four years."

First elected as COC president in 2015, Smith was re-elected in both 2017 and 2021 and was also elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee in 2016.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement