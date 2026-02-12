Snowboard-Austria's Haemmerle takes back-to-back golds in men's cross

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 12 : Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle won his second straight gold medal in snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Eliot Grondin of Canada was also the repeat silver medallist and Austria's Jakob Dusek claimed the bronze.

Haemmerle edged Grondin at the finish line on the 1.1 km (0.7 mile) course in the Alpine town of Livigno, Italy. Light snow fell during much of the race.

At the medal ceremony, the 32-year-old Haemmerle sang along to the Austrian national anthem, closed his eyes and tilted his head toward the sky as he clutched his medal.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Snowboard cross features high-speed races between four riders down a winding course filled with bumps and jumps. Winners are determined by fractions of a second.

The sport is known for being unpredictable with competitors often knocking into each other and crashing. Two German riders tumbled out of contention during the quarter-finals.

Reigning bronze medallist Omar Visintin of Italy, 36, was knocked out in the first elimination round in his home country.

Brothers Aidan and Jonas Chollet of France both had shots at the podium. Aidan Chollet, 21, landed fourth and Jonas Chollet, 17, was sixth.

Nick Baumgartner, at 44 the event's oldest rider, finished in seventh place, an improvement from his 10th place finish four years ago. He is competing in his fifth Olympics.