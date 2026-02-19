Logo
Snowboard-Japan steal the show, Chloe Kim misses milestone
Snowboard-Japan steal the show, Chloe Kim misses milestone
Snowboard-Japan steal the show, Chloe Kim misses milestone
19 Feb 2026 06:13PM (Updated: 19 Feb 2026 06:32PM)
LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 19 : Japan's snowboarders put on a jaw-dropping show on the snow-covered slopes of Italy, masterfully jumping, twisting and flipping through the air to earn more medals in the sport than any other country at the Winter Olympics.

Japanese riders claimed nine medals at the Milano Cortina Games - three times more than Beijing 2022.

Two of those - a gold in big air and a bronze in slopestyle - went to 21-year-old Kokomo Murase.

“In the past, the Japanese team was not getting a lot of medals in snowboarding. A lot has changed. That's due to these tough times and a lot of hours put in on-slope and off-slope training. And it's also that mentality of wanting to win," Murase said.

“The Japanese work ethic just happens to be fitting. That's what drives us to be better and better."

Snowboarders showcased death-defying tricks that dazzled spectators as they flew through the sky in the Alpine town of Livigno. Riders navigated rails and bumps and launched themselves off steep jumps before gliding to the finish line.

Beyond Team Japan, New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott crossed a milestone, claiming two silvers to become the most decorated snowboarder in Olympics history with five medals from three Games.

American Chloe Kim, one of the sport's biggest names, impressed but fell just shy of a third straight gold medal in halfpipe. She took silver as she grappled with a shoulder injury. 

Another legend, Australian Scotty James, narrowly missed out on his first gold at his fifth Olympics. 

Chinese snowboarder Su Yiming took two medals, including a gold in slopestyle on his birthday.

The talent impressed three-time medallist Shaun White, who cheered from the spectator sections.

"The next generation, it's incredible," White said. 

"There's a whole group of athletes coming up and doing new tricks and pushing the progression of the sport."

Source: Reuters
