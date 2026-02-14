Snowboard-Japan's Totsuka takes halfpipe gold as James settles for a second silver

LIVIGNO, Italy, Feb 13 : Yuto Totsuka of Japan won the gold medal in the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday in a hard-fought battle that ended with Australian Scotty James just missing out on the big prize that has eluded him through five Games.

James took the silver for the second time, and the bronze went to Totsuka's compatriot Ryusei Yamada.

In the halfpipe, riders slide across a 22-foot-tall, U-shaped ramp and perform acrobatic manoeuvres in the air. Judges award points based on amplitude, variety, difficulty and other factors, with a maximum score of 100.

Totsuka, part of a powerhouse Japanese team, put up a high score of 95 in his second run to lead the field during a night-time event in the Alpine town of Livigno. Floodlights illuminated the course on a clear night, providing a striking backdrop for Totsuka's high-flying spins.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

James made his tricks look effortless at the start of his first run but ran out of room to land and skidded to a stop at the very end. On his second run, he shot up to second place with a 93.50.

The 31-year-old nearly landed a flawless third run to give himself a chance at the gold, but he fell on his final trick. He stood on his board and hung his head at the bottom of the pipe. He cracked a slight smile on the podium and wiped his eyes with his signature red boxing-style gloves.

James, Australia's flag-bearer at Pyeongchang 2018, made no secret of wanting to add an Olympic gold to his medal collection at the Milano Cortina Games. He took bronze at the Games in South Korea and silver in Beijing four years ago, and has won nearly every other major award in snowboarding.

Defending halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano of Japan fell forward in his first run and skidded on his stomach. The 26-year-old returned with an impressive second run and then fell backward on his final attempt. He finished seventh.

Jan Scherrer of Switzerland, who took bronze in 2022, hit his head in practice before the qualifiers and had to withdraw.

On Thursday, South Korea's Choi Ga-on won gold and denied American Chloe Kim a three-peat in the women's snowboard halfpipe.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris and Christian Radnedge)