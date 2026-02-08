Snowboard-Riders campaign to save parallel giant slalom from Olympic axe

LIVIGNO, Italy Feb 7 : With the Olympic snowboard parallel giant slalom competitions approaching on Sunday, riders are wondering whether they will be racing in the discipline's last appearance at a Winter Games as a review by the International Olympic Committee looms.

Many snowboarders are taking part in a social media campaign, tagged #keepPGSolympic, to lobby the IOC to keep the head-to-head format in the next Games, arguing that support for the discipline is rising along with participation.

"Being the fastest on the snowboard should always be an Olympic dream," Austria's Alexander Payer said.

PGS pits riders side-by-side in knock-out rounds, racing down twin courses and carving around gates, in a format that demands both speed and precision.

IOC REVIEW AHEAD OF 2030 GAMES

Payer, representative for all snowboard disciplines at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation, told Reuters he could not understand why PGS would even be considered for the cut, given its gender equal nature and its sustainability.

Competitions for both men and women are held on the same day, in the same conditions, on the same slope and, after the races, the slopes can be restored quickly, without intrusive works, he said.

The IOC is set to review all sports and disciplines following the completion of the Games in Italy, with the sports programme for the French Alps 2030 Winter Olympics due to be finalised in June.

Although the IOC has already approved the seven sports on the initial programme for the 2030 Games - biathlon, bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, luge, skating and skiing - the future of snowboard PGS and other disciplines within these sports is uncertain, pending a final decision.

For its decision the IOC will look at costs, complexity, universal appeal, gender equality and top athlete attraction.

RIDERS MAKE CASE FOR EVENT

"It's an amazing sport which for sure belongs to the Olympics," Czech double champion Ester Ledecka said on Instagram.

The 30-year-old chose to compete in snowboard PGS over alpine skiing at the Italian Winter Games, as a scheduling clash forced her to pick between the two sports. "And I will do it again," she added.

Although snowboarding made its debut at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, the specific PGS format was later introduced in 2002, at the Games in Salt Lake City.

Italy's Lucia Dalmasso said PGS "needs to stay because it is one of the most sustainable disciplines in the Winter Olympics".

Cody Winters - a U.S. snowboarder, competing both in PGS and Cross - supported the campaign.

"The beautiful thing about PGS is it's easiest to get into. You just need a slope, and it's really easy and available to everyone, and it's one of the reasons why we have the most nations competing - not just competing, but having success," Winters told reporters.