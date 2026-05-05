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Soccer‑Iraq to face Andorra and Spain in friendlies ahead of World Cup return
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Soccer‑Iraq to face Andorra and Spain in friendlies ahead of World Cup return

Soccer‑Iraq to face Andorra and Spain in friendlies ahead of World Cup return

Iraqis gather to celebrate as the national football team moves on an open-top bus during a public reception after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, in Baghdad, Iraq April 4, 2026. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

05 May 2026 04:38AM
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May 4 : Iraq will step up preparations for their first World Cup appearance in 40 years with friendly matches against Andorra and former champions Spain, the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) said on Monday.

The national team will face Andorra on May 29 before facing Spain six days later in La Coruna ahead of the World Cup which will be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iraq, whose only previous World Cup appearance was at the 1986 tournament in Mexico, will face France, Senegal and Norway in Group I.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed Atta)

Source: Reuters
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