Sousa fumes as Machida advance to Asian Champions League final

JEDDAH, April 21 : Tournament debutants Machida Zelvia booked their place in the Asian Champions League Elite final with a 1-0 victory over Dubai-based Shabab Al-Ahli that ended in controversy in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Yuki Soma scored the game's only goal in the 12th minute for the J-League outfit, who will face defending champions Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia in the final.

Yet a decision by referee Shaun Evans to rule out a stoppage-time equaliser by Guilherme Bala prompted Shabab Al-Ahli coach Paulo Sousa to walk out in anger.

"There was a goal that was scored and then it was cancelled, this is a very technical mistake by the referee," said Sousa.

"Unfortunately this is what is turning football into rubble. It was a big mistake to choose this referee for this match. We deserved to be in the final and we deserve to play this important game."

Soma gave Machida the lead when he capitalised on an under-hit back-pass by Bogdan Planic, the Japan international pouncing on the loose ball to net after sidestepping goalkeeper Hamad Al-Meqbaali.

Al-Meqbaali prevented Erik from doubling Machida's lead three minutes later with a diving save to his left while Shabab Al-Ahli's Kauan Santos hit the crossbar at the other end with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Soma thought he had been awarded a penalty in the dying minutes of the half when he went down tussling with Federico Cartabia and Evans pointed to the spot.

But the Australian official overturned the decision after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

Mohammed Juma pushed his effort wide with 20 minutes remaining as Shabab Al-Ahli hunted for an equaliser that the Emiratis thought they had claimed in stoppage time.

Bala evaded a pair of challenges from Machida defenders to power a right-footed strike through a crowd of players and into the far corner past Kosei Tani's dive to the left.

However, Evans was called again to the monitor, this time ruling that Machida had not completed a substitution when Santos took the throw that eventually resulted in Bala scoring.

The result means Machida will face Al-Ahli in the final on Saturday and will look to prevent the Saudi Pro League side from becoming the first team since 2005 to win back-to-back titles in the continent's premier club competition.