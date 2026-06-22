South Africa and South Korea seek win in decisive Group A clash

June 22 : South Africa and South Korea both have victory on their agenda for their decisive World Cup Group A clash in Monterrey on Wednesday where similar playing styles could produce an eye-catching spectacle.

Co-hosts Mexico, who take on the Czech Republic in Mexico City at the same time, have already secured top place in the group after beating both South Africa and South Korea.

But progress to the last 32 is still alive for all the other protagonists in the group, either as runners-up or, if they get enough points, as one of the best eight third-placed finishers across the 12 first-round groups.

South Korea, who have three points after beating the Czechs on the tournament’s opening day, are in a superior position to South Africa, who have a single point after a late penalty helped them snatch a draw with the Czechs in Atlanta last Thursday.

'GOOD SPEED'

Avoiding early elimination is South Africa’s stated ambition for this tournament, having failed in their previous appearances, including as hosts 16 years ago, but they have their backs to the wall after some questionable tactics.

A defensive approach against Mexico was counter to their usual attacking approach, and, combined with the pressure of the occasion, South Africa looked at sea in losing the tournament’s opening match. They were much improved in the second half against the Czechs where they had a full arsenal of attacking players on the field.

A pacey approach, using the wings but also trying to penetrate through the middle of the field, is similar to what South Korea are likely to employ, and the prospect of two sides attacking each other in a toe-to-toe contest might be a refreshing spectacle in a tournament where many teams sit back and look to the transition to create their scoring opportunities.

South Africa, however, must do without midfield kingpin Teboho Mokoena, who is ineligible after picking up his second yellow card in two matches last week, and veteran playmaker Themba Zwane, also suspended after he was sent off during the Mexico match and handed a three-match ban.

"We can't be thinking about which key players won't play for them because it could make us feel complacent," said South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo.

"I watched both of their matches so far, and they have good speed. We have to be well organised against them."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Alison Williams)