South Africa coach praises team’s fightback against Czech Republic

ATLANTA, June 18 : South Africa coach Hugo Broos praised his side’s resilience and determination in fighting back to draw 1-1 with the Czech Republic on Thursday and keep alive their World Cup hopes.

But the veteran Belgian coach admitted his side faced another tough prospect in their last match against South Korea, in which they will be targeting victory to advance to the last 32.

South Africa went behind after six minutes but clawed back to equalise with an 83rd-minute penalty, tucked away by Teboho Mokoena.

“I think that we played a very good game today except for one moment in the beginning of the first half, where we weren’t concentrating, not focused, and you know, at World Cup level, if you make a mistake, you pay the price,” Broos told reporters.

A long throw, which Broos said he had prepared his side to defend, led to Michal Sadilek scoring after six minutes in a dream start for the Czech Republic, who like South Africa had lost their opening Group A game.

“Besides that mistake, but I think I saw a very, very good game. During the second half, we were constantly in the Czechs’ and the only thing they did was play long balls to their tall strikers in front," he said.

“So, I think we deserved more today because sometimes you need a little bit of luck. But if we go on like that and if we can make another performance like today, I think we have a chance to go to the second round," the coach added.

With a single point from their opening two Group A games, South Africa will probably have to beat South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday to advance.

“They have a few key players in the team. Again, it will be a tough game, but in another way," added Broos.

“Today it was a tough game because of the physicality of the Czechs, but against South Korea, it will be more about discipline in the group and also their powerful running.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)