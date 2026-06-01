South Africa hope for World Cup boost after failing to capitalise on 2010

CAPE TOWN, June 1 : South Africa failed to generate momentum after hosting the World Cup in 2010 but following a long period of stagnation they have a chance to become consistent competitors on the global stage.

Hopes that the first World Cup on the African continent would help to turn South Africa into a continental powerhouse fizzled out due to a succession of mediocre coaches and a steady stream of administrative controversies.

South Africa failed to qualify for three successive World Cups after 2010 and also missed out on three Africa Cup of Nations thanks to some poor performances on the field and stunning mistakes off it.

A disastrous error by then-coach Pitso Mosimane, who failed to read the rules, botched their chances of reaching the 2012 Cup of Nations after he played for a draw instead of going for a win in a decisive qualifier.

In the latest World Cup qualifying campaign, South Africa were docked three points for fielding a suspended player because they failed to keep an accurate tally of cautions received.

That turned a comfortable lead over Nigeria in their group into a scramble for points at the end of the campaign last October before South Africa finished one point clear.

However, the fact that they pipped Nigeria to automatic qualification despite the sanction points to the potential of their playing group.

They draw most of their players from clubs in the country, notably Mamelodi Sundowns, who were African Champions League winners last month.

The South African league is widely regarded as the most competitive on the continent which means there is less incentive for players to seek a move to Europe.

But there could be interest in several of their top players if South Africa impress at the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in North America.

They play Mexico in the tournament opener on June 11 before facing Czech Republic and South Korea, and coach Hugo Broos thinks they could spring a surprise or two in Group A.

"When we are at our best level, with the quality in this team, then we can make some surprises in the World Cup," said Broos, who played for Belgium at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

"We are also a team that not too many people know, so that could be good for us."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)